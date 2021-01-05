Only Maiduguri is safe from Boko Haram attacks in Borno State –Elders Forum

Dean, Borno Elders Forum, Professor Khalifa Dikwa has said that aside Maiduguri no other part of Borno State is safe from Boko Haram attack.

Dikwa, a socio-political analyst, who spoke during a Channels Television’s Newsnight on Monday, said that even when Boko Haram terrorists “are not physically present” in other areas of Borno apart from Maiduguri, the capital, “they (Boko Haram) are psychologically there, disturbing the people.”

He said, “From time to time, they ride their motorcycles, come and harass them to pay levies and so on. Outside Maiduguri, not even five kilometres, nobody is safe. And they can strike at any time.”

He said the failure of the military to heed to the advice of the Private Military Contractor (PMC) to man the country’s land borders after decimating Boko Haram in 2014, was the reason the terrorists continued to torment the country.

He said, “At that time, they (PMC) said, ‘okay, we have done our bit, the rest, it has to be political. Have dialogue at a position of strength.

“And that you should allow the other paramilitary, particularly the police, to take over the terrain that you have recaptured. You (military) move to the borders.

“Unfortunately, the military has continued to usurp the role of the police which is not supposed to be so.”

Dikwa said collaboration among security agencies was needed in the fight against insurgency because only the military cannot fight the terrorism in Borno State.

He added, “If you put all the military inside Borno, it will contain it. It looks like there is no synergy between the security and defence agencies as if it is rivalry when they are actually working for this country and they signed to defend the people of this country and the territory.

“As a President, he should be able to stamp his feet to say ‘do the work, I am giving you one, two months maximum. If you don’t finish up this thing, submit your resignation letter.”

