Only Nigerians documented with embassies will be evacuated from Ukraine —Govt

The Federal Government has declared that only Nigerians with formal documentation at the embassies, would be evacuated from the wartorn Ukraine.

This decision of the Federal Government might trigger a negative reaction from the citizenry.

On Wednesday, Geoffrey Onyeama, the Foreign Affairs Minister disclosed this piece of information via a statement signed by the spokesperson of the ministry, Mrs Francisca Omayuli in Enugu.

In addition, the Minister noted that those without passports would be issued Emergency Travel Certificates to enable them travel back home.

The minister said that the affected evacuees would return home via Romania, Poland, and Hungary.

The statement read in part, “The Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform that arrangements are being concluded for the evacuation of the first batch of Nigerian nationals willing to return home.

“Intending evacuees should note that only persons documented with the Nigerian Embassies will be eligible for evacuation.”

Onyeama gave the following contacts for documentation:

Nigerian Embassy, Bucharest, Romania: +40786091964; +2348032882810(WhatsApp); email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Nigerian Embassy, Warsaw, Poland, +48889410270; +48579201775; email: [email protected]

Nigerian Embassy, Budapest, Hungary: +36308202903; +36308639203; email: [email protected] or [email protected]

Earlier on Wednesday, the Federal Government approved the sum of $8.5m for the evacuation in a statement released by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Zubairu Dada.

According to Dada, the sum which was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari before jetting out to Kenya on a state visit has been released to the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Humanitarian, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

Dada said three aircraft belonging to Air Peace and Max Air, would be dispatched to four countries, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Hungary, where the Nigerians would be picked up.

