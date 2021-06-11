Only one thing makes me happy about Nigerians -Nnamdi Kanu | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Only one thing makes me happy about Nigerians -Nnamdi Kanu
Leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, says the only thing that makes him happy about Nigerians in recent times is the unity of purpose which they have exhibited “against the oppressive and autocratic rule of President Muhammadu Buhari” which shows not everyone supports his dictatorial tendencies.
Kanu who reacted to Buhari’s interview on Arise TV on Thursday, said the response that trailed the “Nigerian government and its security agents’ decision to vent unnecessary anger on the people of the South-East,” made him happy that citizens of the country have joined the Igbos in condemning the atrocities of the leaders.
The IPOB leader who posted this on his Facebook page on Friday, said he was elated as Nigerians rose in unity to tackle the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami on his comparison of spare parts dealing to open grazing.
He added that the way people stood up against the genocidal war threats against Igbo youths by Buhari gave him an impression that Nigerians are united to restrict despotic traits of the President.
“Let me tell you one thing that I’m very happy about and that is when the Minister of Justice made the unfortunate statement about the spare parts trader, you could see everyone came out to say ‘I’m a spare parts dealer too’.
“And that gladdens everybody. When Mr President also made the unfortunate statement about genocide, you could see all Nigerians came out to say that ‘I am Igbo’.
“That is to say, we have transcended the artificial boundaries they used before to demonise a particular group of people.
“We are happy that Nigerians are all coming together. Nigerians are all seeing what is here is not Igbo problem, what we have is syndicate going around killing people,” Kanu wrote.
By Isaac Dachen
