Only PDP NEC can suspend me – Secondus

The embattled National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus, said on Wednesday only the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) has the power to suspend him.

He was reacting to his recent suspension by the PDP Executive Committee in ward 5 in Ikuru, Andoni Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, the chairman said those behind the reported suspension were bent on destroying the party.

The statement read: “The media office of Prince Uche Secondus ordinarily should not be responding to every ‘noise’ in the media being engineered by those who set out to distract and destroy the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). but it’s our responsibility to guide those who are easily persuaded by news in the media hence this response.

READ ALSO: No one can force me to step down, my tenure ends in December —Secondus

“Such action is a mere wish as Article 59(3) of the Peoples Democratic Party’s constitution states clearly that only the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) can discipline the National Chairman or any other National officer of the party.

“Members of the public and the media should therefore be wary of agents out to distract PDP from the focus of retrieving our beloved country from the irreparable damage already done to it by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).”

Join the conversation

Opinions