‘Only people with arthritis of the brain will vote APC again’ —Dino Melaye

In the wake of existential problems bedeviling the country, Dino Melaye, the former Senator who represented Kogi West Senatorial District in the eight Senate, has lamented the leadership failure in Nigeria.

The ex-lawmaker, who tweeted via his verified Twitter handle on Thursday, said the Service Chiefs and political officers in the country should emulate UK ministers by resigning their various positions.

Sajid David, the former British Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Rishi Sunak, ex-Chancellor of the Exchequer alongside some other members of the British Parliament recently resigned their positions.

They cited the inability of the Prime Minister to deal with the hard economic hardships in the country, surge in COVID-19 cases and others as reasons for their resignation.

Speaking on the development, Dino accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of failing Nigerians woefully.

He also lamented the absence of governance in the country, requesting Nigerians to vote out the ruling governement in 2023 general elections

The tweet reads: “19 ministers and 48 people resign ftom the British Government in 48 hours. When will Ministers, DG’s,MD’s and Chairmen of MDA’s, service chiefs and presidential aides start resigning in Nigeria. We are at our lowest low in history. We have a Government without Governance.

“The Apc have lied and failed Nigerians in an industrial scale. Only people with arthritis of the brain will vote APC again. Vote them out.”

