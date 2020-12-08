Only public health measures not vaccines can prevent new surge of Covid-19 –WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned that only public health measures and not vaccines can prevent a new surge of Covid-19 cases.

WHO sounded the warning in a statement issued on Tuesday by its official who added that vaccines are a great tool but the effect of it in providing some kind of immune barrier against the virus still far off

“Vaccines are a great tool, they will be very helpful, but the effect of the vaccine in providing some kind of immune barrier is still far off,” said the WHO official, Dr Margaret Harris in response to a question at a Geneva briefing about whether the vaccines would come in time to prevent a third wave of cases in Europe.

“The things that must be done to prevent an increase, an uptick, a surge or whatever you want to call it are the public health measures,” the WHO official added.

This came weeks after WHO strongly warned against the use of the antiviral drug, Remdesivir, for treatment of COVID-19 patients in the hospital.

At a forum, a panel of experts from WHO said there is currently no evidence that the drug improves the survival of COVID-19 patients.

The WHO Guideline Development Group (GDG) based its recommendation on new evidence review comparing the effects of several drug treatments on more than 7,000 patients hospitalised with COVID-19 in four international randomised trials.

