Only revolution can save Nigeria —Adeyanju
Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has cautioned Nigerians against following politicians around.
Adeyanju in a series of tweets insisted that no politicians could save the country.
The socio-political commentator accused Nigerians of worshipping their leaders to the detriment of the country.
He added that only a revolution could rescue the country from its present predicament.
Adeyanju wrote: “No politician can save Nigeria. Only a revolution can. Stop following thieves who are looking for more to steal in the name of saving Nigeria. All the so called leading thieves contesting now have stolen and misappropriated public funds when they had the opportunity to serve.
“In the spiritual realm, Nigerians are in a boat with their Jonah and instead of throwing him out, they keep worshipping him. Nigerians don’t respect politicians, they worship them. Only a revolution can save this country.”
