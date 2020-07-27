Only schools designated as WASSCE centres will re-open —Education Minister

The Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, said on Monday only schools designated as centres for the West African Senior School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) and in respect of the exiting classes would reopen.

Nwajiuba disclosed this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing in Abuja.

The Federal Government had earlier on Monday directed all graduating students across the country to return to school from August 4.

The government added that the WASCCE would commence on August 17.

But at the briefing, the minister said WAEC had agreed that only exams peculiar to Nigeria would be taken from September 5 to September 14, while exams common to all West Africa countries would proceed from September 17.

READ ALSO: Reps urge Buhari to allow schools open partially for WASSCE 2020

”All primary schools and all other classes were excluded from the reopening,” he said.

The minister disclosed that Nigeria would domesticate its own time-table for the exams while revision classes would start from today (Monday).

He also said a report on the states’ preparedness was expected on July 31, adding this would inform which centres would open, how they would open and to address all gaps.

Nwajiuba added: “All the state governors, commissioners for education and all other stakeholders had given their commitment to providing teachers while WAEC would provide invigilators to ensure seamless conduct at the centres.”

Join the conversation

Opinions