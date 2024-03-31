Politics
‘Only selfless leadership can change Nigeria’s situation’ —Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has charged political leaders in Nigeria to provide selfless leadership and make sacrifices if the current situation in Nigeria is to change for the better.
Obasanjo who made the assertion on Saturday when he paid a courtesy visit to Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, at the Government House in Benin City, also called on Nigerians not to lose faith in the country but to keep praying for the situation to change.
“The situation in Nigeria is hard, but no bad situation can’t be made good,” OBJ said.
READ ALSO:Obasanjo advocates dialogue in conflict resolution across Africa
“The question is, when and how? All we should be saying to those who have the opportunity now is to do their best. It is indeed an opportunity for you to run the affairs of your country and look after your people. It is an opportunity,” the former president stated
“It should not be me but we; not mine but ours; not my tomorrow but our tomorrow, and not my generation but all generations, including the generation coming.”
Obasanjo who took time to praise Obaseki on his development strides in the state in the last seven years that he has been in power, said:”This is what sustainable development is all about. You don’t eat today and not remember the generation coming that they too have to eat, that is all it is.”
