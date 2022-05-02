Only selfless leadership can salvage Nigeria, says PDP presidential aspirant, Hayatu-Deen

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Muhammed Hayatu-Deen, on Monday identified altruistic leadership as the only solution to the Nigeria’s growing problems.

Hayatu-Deen, who addressed PDP stakeholders at a meeting in Yola, Adamawa State, blamed the problems in the country on its disappointing quality of leadership.

He added that for Nigeria to overcome its challenges, the leaders must be ready to make sacrifices and committed to serving the country genuinely.



Hayatu-deen said: “The country urgently needs seminal leadership that can provide the safe, secure and stable environment for a Nigeria that works for us all. We need someone who will take Nigeria and patiently nurture the country until it is back on the right path.

“Nigerians are in dire need of solutions. They need a set of leaders who can do things right, people who can sacrifice to put the country right. If we do not do right, we will not be forgiven by the next generation.”

The presidential aspirant challenged Nigerians to vote for leaders who can deliver, saying the country cannot afford to have another set of unprepared leaders in 2023.

