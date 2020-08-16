Only state chapters of our party can decide on zoning state elective offices —PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC) said on Sunday any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter of the party.

The party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja while making clarification on zoning ahead of the Anambra State governorship election slated for 2021.

He added that the attention of the NWC had been drawn to conflicting reports on its position on issues relating to the Anambra governorship election.

The spokesman said: “For the avoidance of doubts, the NWC wishes to state that any decision on zoning of elective offices at the state level remains the exclusive preserve of the state chapter as such falls under its regulatory purview and administrative prerogative as prescribed by the Constitution of the PDP.

READ ALSO: Presidency response an acceptance Ize-Iyamu is as corrupt as alleged —PDP

“The NWC notes that Section 24(2) of the PDP Constitution is clear on the functions of the state chapters in party administration including identifying and resolving political, social, and economic issues of concern in states.”

Ologbondiyan insisted that the party recognised the current chairman of the Anambra State chapter led by Sir Ndubisi Nwobu and the structure of the party in the state.

He urged all stakeholders in the state to continue to work harmoniously for the overall success of the party in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions