Only the National Assembly can address agitations for restructuring, devolution of powers – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari said on Friday only the National Assembly can address the increasing agitations for the country’s restructuring and devolution of powers to the federating units.

The President, according to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, stated this when he received members of the Nigerian Inter-Religious Council (NIREC) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar and President of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Samson Ayokunle, at the State House in Abuja.

He, however, reaffirmed his commitment to the devolution of power to Nigerians.

Buhari said: “On the contentious issue of restructuring or true federalism or devolution of powers, like you all know, this is a constitutional matter which only the National Assembly can deal.

“I remain an unapologetic believer in devolving power to the people and that is why I signed the Executive Order granting autonomy to State Legislature and Judiciary. Unfortunately, this was met with some resistance at the state level and led to a more than two months strike action that has cost the country a lot of pain.

READ ALSO: Northern coalition asks National Assembly to halt constitution review

“Luckily the National Assembly has nearly completed the constitutional review process, which I hope would address some of the burning issues agitating the minds of our people.

“Efforts are already on to create a more conducive environment to address both direct and indirect causes of challenges including areas of job creation and employment generation.”

The President thanked the religious leaders for their significant roles in national development, particularly in shaping perspectives.

“Your role is critical in putting the correct perspective out to Nigerians,” he added.

Join the conversation

Opinions