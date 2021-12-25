‘Only Tinubu can fix Nigeria,’ Reps member, Faleke rallies citizens for ex-Lagos gov ahead of 2023

A member of the House of Representatives, James Faleke, said on Saturday the National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is the only Nigerian who can fix the country.

Faleke, who addressed journalists at his Ikeja, Lagos, residence on the occasion of his 62nd birthday, said only Tinubu can take Nigeria out of its current socio-economic challenges.

He urged Nigerians to give the ex-Lagos governor the opportunity to become the country’s President in 2023.

He said: “I want to thank the people of Ikeja and my national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who had given me the opportunity to represent the Ikeja federal constituency for the third time. Nobody has ever represented this constituency for two terms before me, so I am, indeed, lucky.

“We are praying for him that in 2023, whether direct or no direct primaries, he would win and replicate in Nigeria what he has done in Lagos.

“He is the only one with the capacity, leadership acumen, and dexterity to fix this country as it is today. And by the special grace of God, he will get there.

“He has done it in Lagos, and he can replicate it in the entire country. Look at most of the things he did in Lagos, they are now being copied everywhere in Nigeria.

“The independent power project he wanted to undertake then which was frustrated by the then Federal Government is now being copied.

“Meanwhile, if they had allowed him to do that, most of the companies in my constituency, like Dunlop, Nigerite, and others that left due to power problem would have remained, providing employment for my constituents and Nigerians in general.”

