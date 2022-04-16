Metro
‘Only weak men beat women,’ Apostle Suleman decries growing cases of domestic abuse in Nigeria
The Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, on Saturday decried the growing cases of domestic abuse in Nigeria.
The cleric, who addressed the church congregation during a programme held in the church auditorium, said only a weak man would physically assault his partner.
He admonished women to leave abusive relationships immediately.
Suleiman’s remarks followed reports that the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, was serially abused by her husband in their matrimonial home.
There are claims that Osinachi died from the injury sustained from one of the many attacks she suffered from her husband.
In his address, Suleman said sometime back he was insulted online for asking women to leave abusive relationships.
Listen to him preach below.
