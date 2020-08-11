Onu counsels research agencies to patent their innovations

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, on Monday counseled research agencies under the ministry to patent their innovations as a way of promoting rapid socioeconomic development of the country.

The minister gave the advice at the quarterly meeting of the ministers and permanent secretary with directors and director generals of the ministry’s 17 agencies in Abuja, a statement by the ministry said, adding that the increase in the number of patents will enable faster commercialisation of research results to boost the economy, create jobs and wealth.

Onu also said that the commercialisation of research results must be done in Nigeria and by Nigerian companies in order for the country to enjoy maximum benefits from innovative endeavours.

“We must ensure that Nigerian companies utilise research results developed in the country, to encourage indigenous scientists and engineers do more research”, the minister said, arguing that more patents in research results would encourage youths to show more interest in Science, Technology and Innovation, which would positively transform the country in no distant time.

Onu, who noted that “one yardstick of assessing progress in scientific research is through patents”, emphasised on the need for more synergy amongst the agencies and advised them to look for additional sources to fund their research efforts.

He further advised the agencies to partner with relevant universities and research institutes in order to benefit from Tertiary Education Trust Fund.

