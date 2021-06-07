Onuachu crowned best African player in Belgium | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
Onuachu crowned best African player in Belgium
Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has been named the best African player in Belgium as he bagged the Ebony Shoe.
Onuachu beat his Genk teammate Théo Bongonda, RSC Anderlecht’s duo of Albert Sambi Lokonga and Lukas Nmecha, and Club Brugge’s Clinton Mata, to win the award.
The 27-year-old forward, who plies his trade with KRC Genk, had already won the Player of the Year award in Belgium.
He also picked up the Golden Boot title after emerging the highest goalscorer in the Belgian top flight in the just-concluded season.
Onuachu succeeded Antwerp and Congo Democratic Republic forward Dieurmaci Mbokani as the winner of this year’s award.
The Nigerians scored 29 league goals in 33 appearances and scored four times in five games in the Jupiler Pro League PlayOff, and once in the Beker van Belgie to bring his total tally to 35 in 41 games.
Onuachu becomes the fifth Nigerian to win the award after Daniel Amiokachi (1992,1994), Victor Ikpeba (1993), Godwin Okapara (1995) and Celestine Babayaro (1996).
The Ebony Shoe award is a football award in Belgium given annually to the best African or African origin player in the Belgian Pro League
