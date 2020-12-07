Onuachu, Dessers over the moon after helping Genk set club record

Super Eagles striking duo of Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers have reacted to their game-winning performances for Genk in the Belgian League.

Genk set a club record of seven straight league wins after defeating Antwerp 4-2 at home on Sunday.

Onuachu bagged a brace for his team while Dessers scored one, and Bongonda netting the other goal to help in achieving the feat in the history of the club.

Reacting to the win after the game, Dessers took to Twitter to celebrate their rise to the summit of the Belgian Pro League table after 13 games.

“Top of the league, KRC Genk,” tweeted Dessers, who now has four goals this season.

“I am happy, also because we now have that club record. That was a theme in the dressing room this week, so it is very good that we succeeded,” Onuachu told hln.be.

“I was an offensive midfielder with the youth, yes, but then there was a growth sport and I started playing in the striker. That past as a midfielder also helps me now. ”

Onuachu also praised his manager John Van den Brom for his role in the team’s impressive run.

“Football is up and down, but since his arrival he has given us a lot of confidence.

“He helps us to play free and you see that work. Now we focus from match to match to match, reaching the top four is our first goal,” he added.

Onuachu now has 14 goals for the club this season, and none for the Super Eagles.

