Onuachu expresses gratitude to Genk after Southampton move

After completing his transfer to Premier League team Southampton, Paul Onuachu is in a good mood and has expressed his gratitude to former club.

On Tuesday night, the Nigerian international joined the Saints from KRC Genk of the Belgian Pro League.

With Southampton, Onuachu signed a three-and-a-half year contract and will featurein the Premier League for the firat time in his career.

The 28-year-old forward scored 84 goals in 134 games after moving from the Danish club FC Midtylland to Genk in 2019.

In a private video posted to social media, Onuachu bid farewell to the team and the supporters.

“I want to thank everyone who has helped me grow here. The different coaches, the technical staff and of course the supporters,” he said.

“I wish the club the best for the future. It is my greatest wish that they can take the title. Genk will always be my home, wherever I go.”

Southampton are bottom of the table, and would hope that Onuachu helps the club to secure their place in the English topflight.

