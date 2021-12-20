Onuachu set to miss AFCON after sustaining hamstring injury at Genk

With few weeks left until the start of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Super Eagles striker Paul Onuachu sustained an injury that could rule him out of the tournament.

The absence of the Genk forward will be a major blow to Nigeria’s chances of making a huge impact in Cameroon when the continental showpiece gets underway.

Onuachu picked up a hamstring injury in Genk’s 1-1 home draw against Royal Antwerp on Sunday.

The former FC Midtylland star had opened scoring for Genk in the first half before the injury.

The 27-year-old was replaced by Ike Ugbo 20 minutes from time after picking up the injury.

Read Also: Osimhen expresses gratitude on return to training after face injury

Onuachu is now expected to spend around a month on the sidelines as a result of the setback.

Watford midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has already been ruled out of the AFCON finals in Cameroon and there are still doubts over Victor Osimhen’s participation following the face injury.

Interim head coach Austine Eguavoen is expected to release his provisional list for the competition this week.

The Super Eagles will begin their campaign in Cameroon against the Phraohs of Egypt on January 11. The tournament kicks off two days earlier.

