Onuachu tests negative for COVID-19, to resume training with teammates

Super Eagles forward, Paul Onuachu has tested negative for COVID-19 after earlier reports that he tested positive for the deadly virus.

Onuachu missed the club’s last training match following the mandatory test for players and officials of the club which returned positive for him.

The 26-year-old is set to resume training with the rest of the KRC Genk team on Friday according to the manager.

Onuachu will also feature in a friendly game for Belgian Pro League side against Excelssior having tested negative.

Onuachu was quarantined for a week after he tested positive for the virus, shortly after returning from Nigeria where he spent most part of the lockdown.

“By Friday he will just train with the group,” Genk coach Hannes Wolf told Het Nieuwsblad.

“Paul can also compete against Excelsior on Friday in the test match.”

The rest of the Genk squad including Nigerian duo, Cyriel Dessers and Stpehen Odey also tested negative for coronavirus.

