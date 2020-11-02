Onuachu to replace injured Simon for Sierra Leone clash

Genk forward, Paul Onuachu has been called up as a replacement for Moses Simon ahead of Super Eagles clash against Sierra Leone.

26-year-old Onuachu was initially included as a stand-by player in the 24-man list by manager Gernot Rohr for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Simon picked up an injury in Nantes’ 3-0 home defeat to Paris- Saint Germain over the weekend, after featuring for 25 minutes before being substituted.

“@NGSuperEagles update: Paul Onuachu has been called up as replacement for injured @Simon27Moses #SoarSuperEagles #Team9jaStrong,” reads a tweet on the official Twitter handle of the Nigeria Football Federation.

Onuachu has scored nine goals in 10 league appearances for Genk this season, and has scored once for Nigeria in six appearances.

He was part of the October friendlies against Algeria and Tunisia, joining the team as a replacement for Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles will play the Leone Stars on Friday, November 13 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The reverse fixture will take place four days later at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

