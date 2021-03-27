Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin's eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo | Ripples Nigeria

The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier in Porto-Novo.

The team striker, Paul Onuachu, who played as a substitute in the gane, was the match winner as his 93rd-minute goal sealed the victory.

Genk forward, Onuachu has been impressive at the club side this season. He replaced Kelechi Iheanacho in the 70th minute and grabbed the winner in added time.

The win ended Benin Republic’s eight-year unbeaten home run.

More to follow…

Join the conversation

Opinions