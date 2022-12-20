Business
Onyeagwu out? Zenith Bank names Chuks Okoh as GMD
Ebenezer Onyeagwu, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank Plc, may have stepped down from his position, and Chuks Emma Okoh may have taken over.
Although Zenith Bank has not officially announced Onyeagwu’s exit, but according to the firm’s trading document obtained by Ripples Nigeria, Chuks Okoh was described as the lender’s GMD and Chief Executive.
Onyeagwu had been the GMD and CEO of Zenith Bank in the last four years, since he was appointed in June 2019 and confirmed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
With the document indicating Onyeagwu’s exit, it means he didn’t serve up to the maximum tenure of ten years. His predecessor, Peter Amangbo had also served five years as GMD/CEO.
Read also:Investors gain N73.2bn as GTCO, Zenith Bank top trading
Prior to this document indicating Okoh as Zenith Bank’s GMD and Chief Executive, he was described as a Non-Executive Director by the commercial bank in its Second Quarter Financial Statements for 2022.
In the document dated December 19, it was gathered that Okoh, who was appointed into the Board on April 12, 2022, had parted with N2.31 million to acquire 102,697 units of shares on December 13, 2022.
Okoh previously didn’t own any shares in Zenith Bank, while surprisingly, Onyeagwu had been increasing his stake at the firm from seven million direct shares (N178.85 million) in 2017 to 80.17 million as of June 2022 ((worth N1.92 billion as of December 20)
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...