Onyeka Onwenu, others task Nigerian govt to stop killings in Igbo-land | Ripples Nigeria

News
Onyeka Onwenu, others task Nigerian govt to stop killings in Igbo-land
An Igbo women group, Credible Igbo Women Initiative (CIWI) on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to stop the killings and brutality of Igbo people in the country.
The CIWI joined by popular musician, Onyeka Onwenu, made this call during a National press conference in Lagos with the theme: “Enough Of This Killings”.
In a communique they issued, the group demanded that government combine a security conclave forthwith and also remove the killer squads from Igbo land.
They asked the government to embrace diversity and inclusion in the style of his governance, and empower everyone with the possibility of achieving their fullest potential whether in the public or private sector, irrespective of tribe, creed or association.
“We also demand for compensation to the men and women whose children met their untimely death in the hands of gunmen as well as widows and widowers who lost their spouses,” they stated.
Read also: Onyeka Onwenu reveals where she would prefer to be if Nigeria breaks up
Onyeka Onwenu, who spoke in tears, said the government should help stop the killings. “I schooled abroad for ten years and nobody discriminated against me but here in my country we are being discriminated against. We just want to live, our young ones just want to live, we are not happy about burying our children.
“We love Nigeria, I love my country and carry that flag everywhere I go, and if you want us to be part of Nigeria love us back and accept our right to live. Mr. President please see our tears, the first duty of government is the protection of lives and property, and we want to live, we want Nigeria to live together.
“We are Igbo and we are not going to apologize again for being Igbo, we are good people. We come here together today as women with one thing on our mind which is ‘Peace; stop the killing, enough is enough.”
By John Chukwu…
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....