Onyeka Onwenu, others task Nigerian govt to stop killings in Igbo-land | Ripples Nigeria

An Igbo women group, Credible Igbo Women Initiative (CIWI) on Thursday, urged the Federal Government to stop the killings and brutality of Igbo people in the country.

The CIWI joined by popular musician, Onyeka Onwenu, made this call during a National press conference in Lagos with the theme: “Enough Of This Killings”.

In a communique they issued, the group demanded that government combine a security conclave forthwith and also remove the killer squads from Igbo land.

They asked the government to embrace diversity and inclusion in the style of his governance, and empower everyone with the possibility of achieving their fullest potential whether in the public or private sector, irrespective of tribe, creed or association.

“We also demand for compensation to the men and women whose children met their untimely death in the hands of gunmen as well as widows and widowers who lost their spouses,” they stated.

Read also: Onyeka Onwenu reveals where she would prefer to be if Nigeria breaks up

Onyeka Onwenu, who spoke in tears, said the government should help stop the killings. “I schooled abroad for ten years and nobody discriminated against me but here in my country we are being discriminated against. We just want to live, our young ones just want to live, we are not happy about burying our children.

“We love Nigeria, I love my country and carry that flag everywhere I go, and if you want us to be part of Nigeria love us back and accept our right to live. Mr. President please see our tears, the first duty of government is the protection of lives and property, and we want to live, we want Nigeria to live together.

“We are Igbo and we are not going to apologize again for being Igbo, we are good people. We come here together today as women with one thing on our mind which is ‘Peace; stop the killing, enough is enough.”

By John Chukwu…

Join the conversation

Opinions