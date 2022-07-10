Onyekuru joins Turkish club Adana Demirspor on loan

Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru has made a return to Turkey, where he has completed a season-long loan move to topflight club Adana Demirspor.

The Olympiacos forward is like to continue at the club at the completion of the loan stay as there is an option of a buy.

Adana Demirspor confirmed the signing on their Twitter handle on Sunday.

“Our club signed a 1-year loan agreement with Henry Onyekuru with an option to purchase,” the club wrote.

Onyekuru is not new to the Turkish league, as he has played for Galatasaray on three different occasions, on loan each time.

This time, he joins his compatriot David Akintola at Adana Demirspor, which finished ninth in the Turkish Super Lig 20-team league table last season.

The 25-year-old has made 15 senior appearances for the Super Eagles since joining the team in 2017.

He has one goal to his name for his country.

