Onyekuru set for second Galatasaray debut having returned to training after illness

January 20, 2020
By Ben Ugbana

Following weeks of illness, Super Eagles forward, Henry Onyekuru has returned to the training ground of his club, Galatasaray on Monday.

The Monaco player, who recently signed a loan move to the Turkicb toplight side, is expected to be fit to play by Thursday when his side face Rizespor at home.

The first leg of the Turkish Cup tie, which was played last week, ended 1-1.

Onyekuru watched Sunday’s 2-1 home win against Denizlispor from the stands, and would expect to help his side defeat Rizespor to move to the next round.

Recall that the 21-year-old spent the 2018/2019 season on loan at Galatasaray from Everton and scored 14 goals in 31 league appearances for the club.

He also won the double – League and FA Cup with the Fathi Terim’s men.

