Ooni is a disappointment; he failed to tell Buhari the truth about killer herdsmen in S’West —Sunday Igboho

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi failed to convey the crisis rocking the South-Western part of the country when he visited President Muhammadu Buhari, a Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho has said.

According to him, the monarch was a disappointment for not painting the true picture of herders’ carnage on the South-West before the President.

President Muhammadu Buhari, last week, received the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, at his official residence in the State House, Abuja amid the crisis rocking the region.

Many speculated that the visit was to address the crisis brewing in the region over activities of herdsmen in Yoruba land.

Igboho who spoke on Wednesday morning at a virtual ‘Townhall With Yoruba In Diaspora’, said, “The monarchs are now afraid but we must keep praying for them to be united with one voice. They should not be afraid of arrest at their age. Some of them don’t even grant audience at their palaces any longer. So, everything is now in God’s hands.

“When Ooni met with Buhari over the herdsmen issue, Ooni should have told Buhari the truth, but he did not. When Ooni returned, he started tackling me to leave the remaining task to the government to finish. You can imagine that kind of talk?

“Alaafin of Oyo has asked me to meet him over the matter. Alaafin should have been the one invited to meet Buhari but since the Ooni was invited, he should be bold to tell the President the whole truth and make the demands of the Yoruba people known to the President.

“The Ooni disappointed himself. Some politicians are behind Ooni’s latest move. He invited me to his palace but I refused to go. I would have gone if he had represented us well but he did not. I won’t honour any monarch who does not cooperate with me. Enough is enough, the Fulani have done enough,” the activist submitted in the teleconference.

