Ooni of Ife challenges Nigerian govt to revive economy from recession

As Nigeria plunges into another round of recession, the Ooni of Ife, Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has urged the Federal Government to develop a “clear” economic recovery plan capable of reviving the country.

Nigeria slipped into its second recession in four years in November after the economy posted a second consecutive contraction in the third quarter of this year.

The monarch’s statement wa contained in a press release by his Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare, titled ‘Ooni charges FG on economic recovery plan as he rejoices with Christians, says COVID-19 second wave real’.

The monarch in his Christmas/New Year message, charged the Federal Government to aggressively pursue youth emancipation programmes.

He asked the FG to “urgently unveil recovery plans and policies capable of alleviating the suffering inflicted on the citizens by the current economic crisis that has bedeviled the country”.

He said, “We started this year 2020 with a lot of hopes and aspirations, particularly on the country getting it right economically towards the prosperity of the entire citizenry, but unfortunately the COVID-19 pandemic crept in, sinking the economy in another recession. It has happened this way, and the only way out is for the government to take responsibility.

“Government policies must be executed in a way that standard of living of the citizens, particularly the youths is upgraded which will, in turn, reduce the crime rate in the country.”

