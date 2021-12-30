Metro
Ooni of Ife, Olori Naomi reportedly reconcile
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, Olori Silekunola Moronke Naomi, have reportedly put aside their differences after a meeting between some elders and the woman’s family.
The Queen announced on her Instagram page a couple of days ago that her union with the monarch has ended.
A former governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ondo State, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, confirmed the development on his Facebook page on Wednesday.
He said elders from Ile Ife and Akure met in the Ondo State capital to reconcile the couple.
READ ALSO: Charly Boy questions Ooni of Ife’s recurring marital woes
Olori Naomi hails from Akure.
He said Olori’s mother asked for forgiveness on her daughter’s behalf at the meeting.
Ojajuni wrote: “Battle is over!”
He also uploaded a photo of the Olori being led to a waiting car by Palace aides and uniformed officials.
