Ooni of Ife takes new bride after Prophet Naomi split (photos)

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has married a new wife, Mariam Anako, about nine months after the former queen, Prophet Naomi Silekunola announced her separation from the renowned monarch.

The spokesman for the monarch, Moses Olafare, shared photos and videos of the event on his Facebook page on Wednesday.

It was also gathered that siblings of the new queen and Oba Ogunwusi were present at the private ceremony.

Read also:Ooni of Ife’s estranged wife, Queen Naomi, urges women to walk away from abusive relationships

See photos from the ceremony below.

It would be recalled that Queen Naomi had on December 23, 2021 announced her separation from the monarch in an Instagram post and ended the three-year union that produced a son, Tadenikawo.

Though some Yoruba monarchs tried to intervene, the reconciliation efforts were unproductive.

In 2008 before his coronation, Ooni was married to Adebukola Bombata but the marriage did not work. After his coronation in 2016, he married Zaynab-Otiti Obanor from Edo State but they separated after 17 months.

The monarch, who married Naomi in 2018, also had a daughter, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi, with Omolara Olatubosun.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now