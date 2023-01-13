Ooni of Ife tasks INEC on credible 2023 elections

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, on Friday charged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure credible conduct of next month’s elections in the country.

The Ooni made the call when he hosted the Osun State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mutiu Agboke, in his palace at Ile Ife.

The monarch reaffirmed the support of the traditional institution for INEC and charged the commission to be transparent during the elections.

He noted the future of over 200 million Nigerians depends on the outcomes of the elections.

Oba Adeyeye said: “I wish to laud this current administration for providing the needs of INEC and I also commend the INEC for the introduction of high-powered technology to our electoral lives.

“If you ask me, INEC has no reason to disappoint Nigerians and I want to believe that, that won’t happen.

“The last election held in Osun is enough as a barometer for INEC to discover and overcome all possible hitches in its system so that we can have a perfect election.

“The rumour that the election could be postponed has caused a lot of panic in the system but I am also glad that INEC has debunked it and assured Nigerians that elections will hold as scheduled.”

