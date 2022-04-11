Ooni of Ife’s estranged wife, Queen Naomi, urges women to walk away from abusive relationships

Queen Naomi Silekunola Ogunwusi, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has admonished women to walk away from abusive relationships.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page on Monday, the prophetess mourned gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu, and pointed out that it was ideal for women to end an abusive relationship and walk away from a toxic home.

The Queen in her lengthy thread stated that most women should never expect their abusive partners to change simply because they are pleading for it.

Queen Naomi further reprimanded women who are still stuck in abusive relationships because they are hoping that their partners would come to love and respect them and stop manipulating them mentally, emotionally, and physically.

Queen Naomi’s opening statement on Instagram reads:

“Woman, thou art loosed! (Luke 13:12)

You have a right to say no.

It is your right to be tired.”

Read also: Queen Naomi Silekunola announces ‘divorce’ from Ooni of Ife

She went on to state that women have the right to air their grievances and seek help whenever they are in an abusive relationship.

Speaking further, the Queen stated that women who keep mute will ‘end up in the grave’.

She continued:

“You can put your hands in the air,

Cry for help if you have to;

Say no even if the world can’t reason with you.

Because in the grave they still will not.

Don’t wait until death comes,

In anticipation of a pity party.

Death is the end of hope.

Are you hoping he would come to love you and respect you,

stop mentally, emotionally, and physically abusing you?

If you die, that’s where hope ends.

Call for help, nobody is a saint.”

In the concluding part of her thread, Queen Naomi stated that women understand that they are not the savior to anyone.

Her post reads further:

“We are all work in progress.

Are you a perfectionist and you want the world to keep seeing the perfect side of you?

Stop playing God.

Let God be God and man be man.

Accept that it can’t work, if it won’t work .

We always know it when it can’t.

Finally, quit seeking validation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now