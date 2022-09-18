Ooni promises to dedicate seven-day seclusion for resolution of govt-ASUU dispute, 2023 elections

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, said on Sunday the annual seven-day fast that ushers in the Olojo festival would be devoted to ending the ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

Ooni disclosed this to journalists after he stepped out of his Ile Oodua Palace in Ife in his customary white traditional clothing laced with vibrant ancient beads.

The Olojo festival connotes a strong indication of God’s creation and the day of the first dawn on earth.

It is celebrated annually in Ile-Ife by all descendants of Oduduwa.

The monarch declared that he would use the deeply spiritual time alone to “make contact with God to resolve all problems in Nigeria as the country prepares for the 2023 general elections.

He urged the Federal Government to urgently resolve its dispute with varsity lecturers in order to prevent the impending rage of Nigerian youths.

The Ooni said: “Youths are angry and no one can blame them for that. Just imagine the number of months they have been kept out of school.

“ASUU and the government must unite and end this because we cannot handle the anger of youths if they go out of control.

“They have started blocking highways and even threatening to lock airports, that is an indication that they have been pushed to the wall.

“This is my seventh year on the throne and I have been serving humanity with a special focus on youths in our country.”

The traditional ruler appealed to the government to look in this direction and make the necessary amendments.

ASUU proceeded on strike on February 14 over the government’s failure to honour agreements signed by both parties.

