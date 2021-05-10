Ooni urges Nigerians to desist from beating drum of war | Ripples Nigeria

The paramount traditional ruler of the Yoruba clan, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has lent his voice to the state of insecurity in the country.

The Ooni has urged Nigerians to desist from any unpatriotic and compromising act that could lead the country into war.

The Yoruba traditional ruler made this statement on Monday while addressing the state of the nation during a session where he hosted Mr Olasupo Ajani, the newly posted Assistant Inspector -General of Police in charge of Zone 11, Osogbo.

According to the king, anyone beating the drum of war in the country should desist as there was “no gain in warfare.”

READ ALSO: Ooni is a disappointment; he failed to tell Buhari the truth about killer herdsmen in S’West —Sunday Igboho

Speaking further, Oba Ogunwusi maintained that rather than calling for war, Nigerians should join hands to build a better nation where there would be abundance of peace and job opportunities for the youths.

On citizen’s responsibilities in assisting security operatives to secure the community, he urged citizens to always give maximum respect to men in uniform.

In his final remarks, he commended the AIG for his commitment and loyalty to the progress and peace of the country.

Join the conversation

Opinions