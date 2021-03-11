OPC accuses Fani-Kayode of misinformation over Wakili's arrest | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
OPC accuses Fani-Kayode of misinformation over Wakili’s arrest
The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Oyo State, has accused a former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, of spreading lies and misinformation.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday, March 10, by the OPC Coordinator in Oyo State, Mr Rotimi Olumo.
Olumo’s statement came in the aftermath of a claim by Fani-Kayode that the Fulani warlord, Abdullah Iskilu-Wakili, captured by OPC members on Sunday was not the real Wakili tormenting the people of Ibarapaland in Oyo State.
According to Olumo, Fani-Kayode‘s claim was misinformation taken too far.
An excerpt from the statement read, “Fani- Kayode is one of the politicians that thrive in telling lies. He has a reputation for using his social media page to foment trouble and cause disunity in Yorubaland. He had once said that the Yoruba language was Anago. How can you take such a person too seriously?
Read also: Fani-Kayode labels Sunday Igboho as Yorubaland’s most powerful man
“He lives in Abuja, romancing with the North, yet he was the first to refute the claim that the kidnapper was not Wakili. Where did he get his information?
“He should be warned to stop drumming the beat of disunity in Yorubaland. Fani-Kayode was one of the few people that called and congratulated our leader, the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams on Monday, on the success of the operation of the OPC, and the following day, he twisted the story refuting the claim that the man apprehended wasn’t Wakili.”
Regarding the battle to capture Wakili, Olumo stated that the operation lasted over five hours, with a fierce battle ensuing between the OPC, the joint security operatives, and the suspects.
However, in the end, he said Wakili was apprehended, but his son, Abu, escaped using their cows as a cover.
