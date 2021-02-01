OPC backs IPOB’s Eastern Security Network, wants govs to give support

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) has called on governors of Sout-East states to back the Eastern Security Network (ESN) established by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), so that criminals masquerading as herdsmen could be flushed out.

The OPC, in a statement issued at the weekend by its Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, also threw its weight behind the South-West Security Network, codenamed Amotekun, noting that with the level of commitment shown by the Amotekun corps, issues of insecurity in the region would soon be a thing of the past.

According to the group, with the level of commitment exhibited so far in Oyo and Osun states, Amotekun will soon rid the South-West of all bad elements, including killer herdsmen and kidnappers.

Oguntimehin said “Their recent feat in Iddo was also commendable, however, I am using this opportunity to call on the south East governors to back the Eastern Security Network (ESN) to come up with a lasting approach like that of the South West to rid the region of criminals masquerading as herdsmen.

“Now that the southwest is doing everything that is necessary to rid the region of criminal elements, including killer herdsmen, and kidnappers, the South-East remains their next target and destination for destruction. So it is advisable for the governors of the south East to enforce a better approach and modalities for securing the region using the Eastern Security Network(ESN)”

Continuing, the OPC spokesman noted that only true federalism anchored on regionalism remain the best option for the growth and development of the country.

Commending the efforts of the leaderships of corps in Oyo and Osun, Oguntimehin said there are hopes that the security challenges in the region will soon become a thing of the past.

He said: “We need to commend the leaders of the group for their commitment to the southwest. It is obvious that the southwest security outfits have all it takes to flush out the bad elements in the region. Last year Amotekun corps intercepted 14 Almajarai hidden in vehicle container in Osun

“The Almajarai, according to the reports hid in the container of a moving vehicle at Ikire, Irewole local government area, Osun State. The corps stopped them at a checkpoint, forced the driver of the vehicle to open the container only to see 14 Almajarai hiding in the container.

“The tendency for Nigeria to be great as a country is high if we can restructure the country, using true federalism on the basis of regionalism. It is the best approach for us now because all the problems associated with insecurity, political, economic, social issues and religion, will surely be addressed once and for all, and the component units that made up the the country will grow and develop independently without looking up to Abuja for solutions, especially on problems that had to do with insecurity”, he said.

