OPC dissociates self from group advocating for South-West, Tinubu for president campaigns

The Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) on Monday warned a coalition of 57 civil society groups rooting for a president of South-West extraction in 2023 against using its name for such purposes.

This was contained in a statement issued by the OPC Publicity Secretary, Yinka Oguntimehin, who denied the involvement of the OPC in the mega accord.

According to Oguntimehin, such moves are purely fraudulent and very far from the truth.

He further slammed reports that the APC was among the 57 Yoruba groups that met in Lagos at the weekend to mobilise the South-West for Tinubu, Osinbajo or Fayemi’s presidency.

The OPC scribe said: “Including OPC’s name without specific name attached to the purported arrangement of 57 southwest groups rooting for a southwest presidential candidate was a fraud and illegal because we are not a party to a meeting.

“There was no visual or audio content of how, when or where the meeting was held, only for us to see the story in the papers.

“We are aware that when elections are approaching, some politicians usually use the OPC name to curry favours. There are some groups that are affiliates of political parties that usually make themselves available for politicians as at when due.

“Those groups masquerading as OPC members have no programme or activities that they are known for. Even if anything happens in Yoruba land, you don’t hear their voices, except, occasionally, during elections or when they are paid to issue statements against us.

“So, I enjoin whoever that is behind the arrangement to toe the right path and be specific in attaching OPC’s name to any political accord.

“Anybody or group using our name without proper attachment or specification amounts to fraud and we will handle such in the most conventional manner.

“Transition from one government to another through credible, free and fair elections may be good for our democracy, but the issue of rising agitations and conflicts can only be treated and addressed through restructuring.

“Even if an angel emerges the president of this nation today, without restructuring, nothing will change for better.

“Our position on the future of Nigeria is clearly stated in our belief in restructuring.That is why we root for regionalism as the best option for peace and stability in the polity.

“If the federating units and various regions that make up Nigeria are allowed to develop at their own pace as it was in the1960 and 1963 constitutions, there is no doubt that Nigeria will prosper and be great again. That is our position on the future of this country.”

