OPC, Fulani settlers clash in Kwara community

Members of the Oodua Peoples Congress (OPC) and Fulani settlers clashed in Ajase Ipo, Irepodun Local Government of Kwara State on Friday with an unspecified number of people injured.

Residents told journalists that the fight started at Kaara market in the area on Friday with both parties shooting sporadically.

However, the cause of the clash has not been ascertained.

Vehicles plying the highway were also attacked by the combatants.

The spokesman for the state police command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.

He added that police operatives had been deployed to the scene to restore calm.

