OPEC Sec-Gen, Barkindo, dies few hours after being hosted by Buhari at Aso Rock

The Secretary-General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, has been confirmed dead, a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari hosted him at a reception at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa on Tuesday.

The Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mele Kyari, who announced the death of the 63-year-old Barkindo on his verified Twitter account early on Wednesday morning, said he died at about 11pm at an undisclosed hospital.

Though he did not give details into the death of the OPEC Secretary-General, Kyari described his demise as a great loss to his immediate family, NNPC Nigeria, OPEC and the global energy community.

”We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly,” Kyari wrote on the his Twitter handlle, @MKKyari, at 4.32am on Weddnesday.

Shortly before his death, Barkindo, whose six years tenure as OPEC Secretary-General was to expire on July 31, was hosted to a grand reception by President Buhari who received him at the State House on Tuesday evening where he lauded the outgoing OPEC Secretary-General as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.

