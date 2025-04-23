OpenAI shows interest to buy Google Chrome browser amid ongoing legal dispute  

American artificial intelligence research organization OpenAI, founded by Sam Altman, is interested in acquiring Google Chrome browser amid an ongoing legal dispute.

The move by OpenAI, which may have significant implications for the tech industry, was revealed in a recent trial testimony amid Google’s ongoing legal dispute.

“If antitrust enforcers are successful in forcing the Alphabet (GOOGL.O) unit to sell the popular web browser as part of a bid to restore competition in search, OpenAI would be interested in buying Google’s Chrome.” OpenAI executive Nick Turley, head of product at ChatGPT, testified Tuesday at Google’s antitrust trial in Washington.

READ ALSO: OpenAI backs cloud service provider CoreWeave with $12bn investment to spite Microsoft

According to reports, Google is under pressure from US attorneys, who are calling for the tech giant to potentially sell up its Chrome internet browser as part of a bigger regulatory agenda.

OpenAI, with technologies such as ChatGPT and integration with Microsoft’s Bing, is gradually positioning itself as a competitor to Google’s traditional search business.

Chrome is the most popular browser and is strongly intertwined with Google Search; thus, any changes in browser-related agreements (for example, default search engines or AI integrations) are significant.

