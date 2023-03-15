OpenAI unveils GPT-4 with ‘human-level’ performance. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. OpenAI unveils GPT-4 with ‘human-level’ performance

Open Al is unveiling its next-generation version of the technology that powers the popular chatbot tool that rocked the IT industry with GPT-4.

The San Francisco-based company made the announcement in a blog post seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

The Microsoft-backed OpenAI noted that the updated iteration of its AI-driven chatbot is a “multimodal” model that can produce material in response to both visual and textual stimuli.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the new model can respond to images, for example, by producing tags and descriptions and suggesting recipes based on images of the ingredients.

It can process 25,000 words in total, which is around eight times as much as ChatGPT.

“We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search,” Microsoft said.

The development comes two weeks after OpenAI declared it will let outside companies access its ChatGPT tool, clearing the road for the chatbot to be included in a variety of programs and services.

Tech Trivia: Which verb describes replacing an existing block of text with a new one?

A. Delete

B. Overwrite

C. Cut

D. Copy

Answer: see end of post

2. Abu Dhabi-based AI firm, G42, acquires over $100 million stake in ByteDance

Abu Dhabi-based Artificial Intelligence firm, G42, has acquired over $100 million stake in Tiktok-parent ByteDance.

Read also:Nigerian B2B e-commerce startup, Alerzo, lays off 15% workforce. 2 other stories and a trivia

This was contained in a release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Wednesday.

According to the release, the acquisition values the Chinese unlisted owner of TikTok at $220 billion.

In recent months, G42, headed by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed al-Nahyan, who also serves as the United Arab Emirates, UAE’s national security adviser, bought the stock from current investors through its 42XFund.

Group 42 (also known as G42) launched in 2018 is an artificial intelligence and cloud computing company that was founded in Abu Dhabi UAE.

Bytedance earlier convinced a federal jury in Los Angeles that its Stitch function does not infringe upon the trademark rights of British video editing company Stitch Editing Ltd.

3. Medwing secures $47M in a Series C funding

European startup, Medwing, has secured €44 million ($47 million) in a Series C round of funding.

Medwing founder and CEO Johannes Roggendorf confirmed the funding in a statement on Wednesday.

Medwing claimed its platform is designed to match hospitals and clinics with nurses and elderly caregivers, though it also caters to pharmacists, midwives, doctors, and similar professionals.

Medwing’s Series C round included contributions from Northzone, Cathay Innovation, Cherry Ventures, Quadrille Capital, Atlantic Labs, Hambro Perks, and — somewhat interestingly, given the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fiasco over the past week — SVB Capital, the VC entity of SVB.

“For now, we are focused on those two countries but plan to expand to other European countries to become the leading healthcare job marketplace in Europe,” Roggendorf said on the funding.



Trivia Answer: Overwrite

In computing, overwriting refers to replacing old data with new data. There are two primary types of overwriting: 1) replacing text, and 2) replacing files.

By Kayode Hamsat

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now