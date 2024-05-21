OpenseedVC launches $10 million fund for African startups

OpenseedVC, a recently established operator-led venture capital firm, has reached its first close with its $10 million early-stage fund targeting early-stage entrepreneurs in Europe and Africa.

Under the direction of General Partner Maria Rotilu, the fund aims to support ground-up innovation by acting as an early investor for seasoned operators embarking on new endeavors, giving them much-needed funding and knowledge.

According to reports, the venture capital business, with its headquarters in London, would put up to $150,000 into firms in the fields of digital health, finance, B2B software, artificial intelligence, and the future of work.

The company has previously made investments in two UK and Nigerian artificial intelligence businesses that are not publicly known.

Maria Rotilu, a General Partner at OpenseedVC, stated that the fund seeks to help out talented and experienced operators, who face challenges as they try to launch their startups.

“As an operator and investor, I have encountered incredibly talented and experienced operators, and the challenges they face as they try to launch their startups. Operators have the advantage of domain expertise and unique insight into large problems that can be tackled with innovative technology,” she says.

“Those who are visionaries coupled with the ability to execute, scale, build teams, and have the grit required to solve difficult problems—these skills, especially in the current market, are highly relevant to building technology start-ups that solve real problems and create scalable value for the global economy and our investors,” Maria explains.

