Operation surpluses used in funding universities, polytechnics —JAMB

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has said it would continue to remit its operating surpluses to the government, noting that the funds are used to fund universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions.

This was disclosed in a statement on Monday by the spokesperson for the board, Fabian Benjamin.

According to Benjamin, the board does not believe in holding on to surpluses, hence it remits it to the Federal Government.

The statement read, “It would be recalled that the humongous remittances are the first in the history of the four-decade-old agency.

“The first landmark remittance was made in 2017, and the feat was repeated in subsequent years, in line with its belief that rules are made to be obeyed and, at any rate, the board does not believe it should hold onto money that does not belong to it.

READ ALSO: JAMB scraps general cut-off marks for admission into varsities, polytechnics, others

“In addition, it might also interest the public to know that never in the history of tertiary institutions in Nigeria have the institutions benefited from the board’s operations as they now do.”

Also, Benjamin stated that the board would continue its practice of remitting the constitutionally-mandated proportion of its operational surpluses, in line with the extant government’s directive on remittances.

“For instance, a huge chunk of these surpluses are ploughed back to the tertiary institutions through the National Tertiary Admissions Performance Merit Award and other platforms,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now