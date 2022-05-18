OPINION…ASUU & FG impasse: A comedy of errors

In a comedy of errors, much of the comic impacts comes by way of dramatic irony in which characters acts and speak in ignorance of the true position of things, hence, each errors, amounting to, significant deceptions, corruption, confusion and misrepresentations. It is, prior, to going into the bone of contention, therefore, important to know that the deceiver can be deceived.

I am convinced, while I stand corrected, that the Federal government has already encroached on all ASUUs prerogatives.

Thereby, not standing a chance to go through the back door; a notoriously ‘patented presidential protocol’, often used by the Federal government of Nigeria, to persuade ASUU with some ‘catchy-level’, cash flow, this time around, a “comic error”, which has been a FG – negotiation technique, usually, furthering, the impoverishment of, and under – management of our tertiary education sector, in a bid to make younger generations, live in penury, poor as hell, and as a matter of fact, “graduate a four year course, in the course of seven years (or more : ASUU, always at the decision making seat in achieving this.)”, With a certificate, and zero employable skills, plus, a one and a thousand, life – endangering, suicidal thoughts – emanating; “SAPA”.

Furthermore, the prejudicial oppressional impositions meted on members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), by the Federal government of Nigeria (FGN); writing off ASUUs policied, preferred and on several occasions, as reported by ASUU, specially Pantami – Passed on behalf of the FG, payment platform, that is, the UTAS, preserving, and presenting the not -so – transparent, albeit, crooked IPPIS( again, according to ASUU.). And then, proceeding to maintain the status quo; Federal Government’s (FGs) convenient system as the most verified, mode of paying salaries to the University lecturers, across the country.

Stating, a reason of such impositions as to checkmate the government’s pay roll, and to disinfect this same payrolls, of crooks collecting government’s money, thereby catching out on us all. And as a result, making a fool of the FG.

Consequently, delaying many of FGs good plans for us as a nation( this is according to the FG.). And, subsequently, depriving us visible developments which tax payers money, ordinarily, is meant, to achieve.

Although, this reason given by the Federal Government’s media handlers, backing the government’s action of imposing on ASUU, is one, I personally think, is a strongly-fragile one, devoid of weakness and concurrently strong enough to manipulate ASUU and to make Nigerians, see them( ASUU), as: ” a domestic servant working with a ‘wealthy’ family. A family, who careless about her welfare but put her through a lot of dredging everyday, until she is tired enough to drop”.

This, simply translates, that ASUUs image, remains of someone who seeks support/solutions to his problems, and at the same time refuses to accept other people’s preferred options, even when, without having a personal optional solution to his own problems, greatly a big example of an irony.

I, equally enjoin the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, to deliberately employ few of their best hands to the drawing board, evaluate the pros and cons, feedback their leadership, and this, leadership, then, proceed to make modalities and compile numerous suggestions or maybe persuasion, which will then, be presented at the negotiation table and debated upon.

These aforementioned, are all part of a democracy. Considering this, ASUU, should not be too rigid now, as it obviously, have maintained a lenient stance on the FG in the past, thus moulding a high brick-wall of indebtedness, which is also as a result of lacks of mutual understanding, mixed with the Nigerian Government, peculiar culture of showing unwillingness and lack of commitment when it comes to fixing:, ” the furnace which is really oozing too much smoke into the atmosphere of the country.”, And never making honest attempts to redress the internal and external stance, albeit, image of the country.

In fact, in Nigeria, most of FGs achievements are devoid of purpose of integrity.

Rather, some of these achievements can be safely regarded and perceived as experiments, exploitation, sabotage, in fact: selfishly influenced.

That said, it is sacrosanct to note that, there are certain social classes who primarily suffers the indignities of an unwilling government. These groups of socioeconomic class are those who belong to the lowest rung of the corporate ladder, (i.e, students, civil servants, working class and the low income earners), some of which, live below the poverty range as provided in statistical ratios across board.

However, we must depend and I make bold to say that we do not stand a chance to beat the Federal Government; a group that I refer to as: a committee of heartless, unrepentant, desperate, of no record and no nation scavengers ( ACOMOHUDONRANNS). This, an acronym that best describes the kind of persons we have bearing the FG, unapologetically. If you attempt to pronounce the acronym that I’ve coined, using the Yoruba people’s accent, after all, you must, hear ringing in your head( if your brain translates the pronunciation into an accent or language you understand), that : ” We have trained a Child, and at the end we have a consequence of chaos or simply put, so many many wahalas.

It is only displeasing and dangerous, that we have a shameless kind of Federal Government, that have fraternally sworn, to making, living and learning, made meaningful, mandatory, and as well monumental in several modern states, even those that are not considered Giants like Nigeria, as brutal as : “of a seff in service”, for all Nigerians.

Most often, the serious students once clearly described by Muhammadu ‘Brutal’ Buhari as Lazy Yoots.

If we fail to depend, having said that, we must depend on the strong C’s of the struggle; of Consultation, Consolidation and Confrontation as a catalyst in revamping and rejigging, reviewing and recalibrating, the game, the governance and the good will that should be present in a university system, and subsequently achieving our sustainable development goals(SDGs) in this respect.

To state futher, the Press, albeit, the media, is practically, the recommended glasses and hearing aid of the people, which helps in translating and understanding, non-legibly or inadequately transmitted information by the government.

So, therefore, it is trite to note for everybody, hoping and desiring of a progressive nation, achievable, only through proper, enough, next-generation kind of informed citizens, that an underinformed or simply, ignorant citizenry, cannot achieve things tangible in a democratic setting.

Things like : affordable, updated, properly funded and most importantly, quality education in a place like Nigeria, will only remain a mirage, more of a foolish man’s dream, if clearly defined steps cannot be retraced.

I equally, urge all of us to stick to these three important cardinals of a comrade( Consultation, Consolidation and Confrontation), bearing in mind that : ” a plot to ruin the rest of our country’s already bleak hope of a New Nation, a New People, joined together, regardless of ethnicity and all other peculiar discriminations abound, living in peace, oneness and progress, is one that the Muhammadu ‘Brutal’ Buhari led APC-government under the national leadership of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and their cohorts in the corridors of power and authority are keen on”.

A plot to hatch Tinubu’s “life long” selfish ambition has been set in motion, presenting the character strained, stained and most controversial thief in Nigeria to become the Chief Executive of Aso Villa and to continue to consolidate the grudgingly accepted hardship meted on the citizens of this country by the PDP/APC hangout list of jacks of all trades, masters of none at the detriment of the country’s future.

Let us as well take note, that a robbery is been planned and set in motion, by the APC led APC-government, at the moment, using some of our top and powerful government institutions.

These institutions, have been availed their various, unique scripts, targeted at achieving their aim, while disguising under groups, professional bodies, and for instance APC Party’s internalised machineries, like the Fulani Group, a group of shameless, retrogressive individuals which are obviously a section of propagandists, sponsored under the All Progressives Congress, the APC-Party’s payrolls.

Regardless, of all these objects of corruption at the disposal of the APC.

I, honestly, believing in everyone else, crave a colourful Nigerian revolution; the reconstitution and reconstruction which will see the end to class oppression, in our society, and mark the beginning of a new era, a new time, season, where, the young and the old, the displaced and the diseased, the judiciary and the executive, the courts and the national chambers, the poorest, the middle class, the working class people, the civil servants, the police, and all other penal system (the army, the para military, the nscdc, the red cross, the tribunals), and generally, without leaving out those that also crave a similar kind of conscious society, come together, to the side of the oppressed, and fight the oppressors, thus organising themselves, belonging to oppressed emancipation and revolution, struggle groups and civil organisations such as the most engaging in Nigeria, since 2020(i.e., The Take It Back Movement), on planning, ‘a never seen before, break outta the norm’ action, capable enough, to sweep those that perpetrate all forms of social maladies, using the privilege of their corporate tag and influence, to run every thing that ought to be shared equally to the general committee of Nigerians,

into their own lane, thereby, shutting others out of their tracks, in order to keep up in life’s race, you can imagine the kind of desperate cannibals, steering the control component of our dear nation. Sadly, we don’t have another one to call our homeland, even when we have to fight, retreat, retrace and re organise, we will do it over and over again according to the plans we have to draw the curtains on those that have continued to impoverish Nigeria, putting her on her knees.

Similarly, and, lastly, I feel, the time is right for us as a nation to while, conscious of our available and existing laws, and also conscious of the kind of unfriendly hostility and neglect, strangling our dear #Nigeria , courtesy of the likes of El Rufai, Tinubu, Brutal Buhari, Amaechi, Chris Ngige, Nwajiuba, Obasanjo, Babangida, and I must mention before I abide with the fact that this list is endless: the always imposing and oppressing Amaju Pinnick of NFF.

And, the list is indeed endless.

This list, have their kids scattered overseas in high ranking institutions, while, the country, Nigeria, is on a too loud brake march, with insecurity everywhere and the leaders of tomorrow, no where to be found, or rather, lying in, somewhere, idle, synonymous to a helpless situation of uselessness, imposed through fear, hostility, violence, which is the only mechanism at the finger tips of the Nigerian-ruling elites.

Fellow Nigerians, underlining an unambiguous tone, let’s know it takes time, but let’s take up the courage to say :# EnoughisEnough!.

AUTHOR: Tao Bakare

