OPINION: Deborah Samuel Yakubu and the Muhammadian Mob!

Righteous indignation has trailed the recent gruesome assassination of a second-year Home Economics student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel Yakubu, by a barbaric Islamic mob. The outrage of Nigerians across party and religious lines is understandable given that Nigeria is still a secular state. From the President, Muhammadu Buhari to the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar 111; from the Catholic Bishop of the Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Hassan Kukah to the leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN); from politicians to human rights activists strong condemnations are coming from all directions.

Deborah Samuel Yakubu, a Christian, was reportedly dragged out of her hostel by a mad Mohammadian mob and murdered and set alight following a spat on social media. Reports online indicated that the late Deborah had posted a comment on a WhatsApp group which some Muslim students of the college deemed blasphemous.

Lo and behold, things suddenly turned ugly and bloody as she was chased to the security post where she ran to and forcefully brought out and stoned to death! To add insult to injury her body was set ablaze! The security forces reportedly intervened but their timid effort failed to prevent the murder.

The young lady’s killers posted videos of their action on social media attracting global opprobrium. Under Buharism nothing shocks any longer but this particular incident demonstrated a criminal imposition of a religion over and above others.

As the leadership of CAN had rightly said: “Killing for any God in the name of blasphemy is ungodly, satanic, foolish, reprehensible and totally unacceptable.” Lynching a young and promising girl just to appease Allah is reprehensible and odious. Nothing could ever justify that!

AUTHOR: Ozodinukwe Okenwa

