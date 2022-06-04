OPINION: Gov. Soludo and the unknown gunmen!

The executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, is embattled lately faced with gruesome murders, arson, terrorism and kidnappings by the so-called unknown gunmen. Ever since his inauguration months ago the Governor has shown some intrepid leadership qualities. He is working round the clock to give ‘Ndi-Anambra’ the dividends of democracy. He has not shied away from taking bold and impressive decisions bordering on many socio-economic aspects of lives of our people.

He had dutifully toured some parts of the state, visiting prisons and hospitals and proffering reforms that would be beneficial in the long run. He had equally taken some time out of his busy schedule to visit the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, inside the DSS detention facility in Abuja. No eastern Governor before him had dared book appointment with the charismatic Biafra separatist leader on trial.

Critics had accused him of impetuosity, going faster than necessary in his efforts to see a new Anambra state. It would appear that he is in a hurry to make some positive impact on the system.

Governor Soludo can be accused of anything but no one can ever accuse him of lacking in ideas or vision for a better transformed Anambra State. Nor could anyone accuse him of displaying cluelessness in matters of state. He wants to be remembered by history and posterity as that Chief Executive of a dynamic rich state who came, saw and conquered the demons militating against the development and emancipation of the state.

Soludo is organized, sound academically and competent administratively. He may not be among the politicians of fortune we are ‘cursed’ with at the centre and at the States but he is in politics to make a difference. Politics, ordinarily, ought to constitute service to humanity.

AUTHOR: Ozodinukwe Okenwa

