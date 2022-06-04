Graffiti
OPINION: Gov. Soludo and the unknown gunmen!
The executive Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, is embattled lately faced with gruesome murders, arson, terrorism and kidnappings by the so-called unknown gunmen. Ever since his inauguration months ago the Governor has shown some intrepid leadership qualities. He is working round the clock to give ‘Ndi-Anambra’ the dividends of democracy. He has not shied away from taking bold and impressive decisions bordering on many socio-economic aspects of lives of our people.
He had dutifully toured some parts of the state, visiting prisons and hospitals and proffering reforms that would be beneficial in the long run. He had equally taken some time out of his busy schedule to visit the incarcerated leader of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, inside the DSS detention facility in Abuja. No eastern Governor before him had dared book appointment with the charismatic Biafra separatist leader on trial.
Critics had accused him of impetuosity, going faster than necessary in his efforts to see a new Anambra state. It would appear that he is in a hurry to make some positive impact on the system.
READ ALSO: Gunmen behead lawmaker representing Gov Soludo’s constituency
Governor Soludo can be accused of anything but no one can ever accuse him of lacking in ideas or vision for a better transformed Anambra State. Nor could anyone accuse him of displaying cluelessness in matters of state. He wants to be remembered by history and posterity as that Chief Executive of a dynamic rich state who came, saw and conquered the demons militating against the development and emancipation of the state.
Soludo is organized, sound academically and competent administratively. He may not be among the politicians of fortune we are ‘cursed’ with at the centre and at the States but he is in politics to make a difference. Politics, ordinarily, ought to constitute service to humanity.
AUTHOR: Ozodinukwe Okenwa
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...