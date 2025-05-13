OPINION: Hedonistic rulers and ‘Nigeria First’ distraction

WE will start with the unusual by copiously quoting an online entry (Artificial Intelligence, AI) characterization of a hedonist. We do so to see whether many of Nigeria’s rulers in the past, and more so currently fit the descriptions. We are doing so in light of the recent Nigeria First ‘policy’ of Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, and his All Progressives Congress (APC), and whether the pronouncement is worth the paper on which it was written. Or even whether as usual the ruling political party which has become a scourge on Nigerians is at it again with its propaganda, and pulling wool over our eyes.

It has been the trademark of the APC since the days and years of the retired Maj.- Gen. Muhammadu Buhari, the affliction of Nigeria, from 2015-2023. They were the years of the locusts. Unfortunately, two years after he departed the presidency in a whimper and shame, the siege of the locusts has not abated. To the majority of our people their situations have become much more dire, and life-threatening.Meta AI says ‘a hedonist is someone who prioritizes pleasure, comfort, and self-indulgence in their life’. Does this characterisation ring a bell as it pertains to our succession of rulers? To elaborate, the online entry goes ahead to outline the characteristics of a typical hedonist as a pleasure – seeking person who prioritizes activities and experiences that brings him pleasure including fine dining, travel, or entertainment. A hedonist is also likely to be prone to self-indulgence, overindulging in luxuries, comforts, or vices, such as excessive spending, substance abuse (psychotropic substances and vintage expensive wines in the case of our rulers), or other forms of self- gratification. Again, as special species, hedonists are more likely to prioritize short – term pleasure over long-term consequences. In Nigeria, our hedonistic rulers pay scant regards to any consequences or responsibilities or indeed pushback or adverse reactions from the citizens. We are in a place where citizens fear the rulers instead of the other way round. Hedonists are more disposed to disregarding societal norms and mores in the single – minded pursuit of their own pleasures and desires. They lay emphasis on their personal satisfaction and put their happiness above other considerations.

The entry talks about the different types of hedonism which includes epicurean hedonism, the type which emphasizes the pursuit of moderate pleasures and the avoidance of physical pain and mental distress. Nigeria’s hedonistic ruling elite do not pursue their pleasures in moderation but they avoid pain and any type of distress. There’s also Cyrenaic hedonism. Our rulers congregate in this region where they emphasize pursuit of immediate physical pleasure and sensual experiences. Many of them are sexual harassers and predators. Excessive hedonism where a preponderance of Nigeria’s ruling elite can be found comes with consequences including addiction, neglect of responsibilities, and imbalanced life. Overindulgence often leads to addiction, while prioritizing pleasure over responsibilities leads to neglect of important duties and obligations. Finally, excessive focus on pleasure can lead to an imbalanced life, neglecting other important aspects such as relationships, personal growth, and positive contributions to society, country and humanity. Hedonism and many of our rulers are one and the same. And the receipts are in plain sight.

Any ruling class which luxuriates in hedonistic indulgences is incapable of driving change, inspiring hope not to talk of renewing hope, and pulling the people up by their bootstraps. And the online depiction in preceding paragraphs fully captured the essence of Nigeria’s ruling elite. So its preachments of prioritizing things Nigeria, going forward, are just that – preachments. They are hollow and designed to hoodwink. Like some other previous rulers and political parties, Alhaji Tinubu and the APC are contemptuous of the country and Nigerians. Therefore, they are not equipped, and are incapable of doing much to benefit this country and its citizens. They don’t even care. What good do you expect from a dispensation that was founded on a corrupt and corrosive premise of “emi lo Kan”. Their recent proclamation of Nigeria First ‘policy’ on government procurements and sundry activities is a ruse. The greatest enemies of patronizing anything Nigeria are the governments at all levels, and their top functionaries – from the president down to the councillors in the local governments. Majority of Nigerians are already practicing Nigeria First, though it may not be out of choice, but because they are condemned to doing so due to government policies that have limited their options. If some ordinary folks have developed a voracious appetite for consuming foreign goods, it would only be because our rulers failed to create the objective conditions for them to appreciate and patronise Made in Nigeria products.

A casual scrutiny, (can you actually casually scrutinize), of the highlights of the Nigeria First ‘policy’ will tell you immediately that there was no sincerity behind it. Coming at this time it is obvious that the Nigeria First ‘policy’ is yet another political gimmick ahead of the 2027 election when Tinubu will be seeking a second term. It’s meant to be a talking point to fill a void created by the non-performance of the extant regime. Whenever an incumbent is due for a possible reelection the common question to be asked the governed is whether their lot was better than when the ruler assumed office. In the case of Nigerians as of today, the answer should be self – evidently a resounding no. The lives and living standards and conditions of Nigerians have deteriorated from a bad dream during the era of Buhari to a nightmare in this season of Tinubu. In this dispensation human misery has increased; many more citizens are dropping below the poverty line; corruption is widespread; accountability by public office holders no longer exists (which explains why, for example, a humanitarian affairs minister who was sacked over one year ago on allegations of stealing has yet to be tried); insecurity has gotten worse with new terrorist groups springing up almost on a daily basis; kidnapping for ransom continues unabated; and, in your face impunity by ranking public officers the order of the day. Financial corruption is just one arm of the malaise besetting our country. There’s also political corruption which now manifests in politicians including serving and former governors, lawmakers, councillors, and others moving in droves into the ruling APC. The flight would have been understandable if the APC had proved its bonafides in the 10 years it has been in power at the centre. It has not. Instead it has made a bad situation worse.

With the obvious weaponization of the anti-graft agencies of the federal government, the fleeing politicians are seeking safe havens to avoid accountability in the fullness of time. Under Buhari, a former chairman of the APC who is currently a senator, Adams Oshiomhole, had said that any, and all rogue politicians, who joined the party would be forgiven of their sins. And since then the APC has become a refuge for scoundrels, not that it was not from the onset. And the scandals and criminal testimonials of some leading lights of the APC run from the very top to the rock bottom. For them criminality is a badge of honour. Its current chairman was, as governor of Kano state, once accused of accepting wads of dollar notes as bribes from contractors with alleged video evidence. He denied the allegations. In the wake of fears of Nigeria becoming a one-party state the same man, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, said that a multi-party system was an irritation. And hinders development. He said that after all China, a one-party state, is making tremendous progress. Ganduje is right. But he has no right to pick and choose about China. He needs to be reminded that in China also the penalty for stealing from the public till is death by firing squad. He probably won’t be alive today if political corruption had not been in the way of the process that would have convicted or vindicated him on the allegations of taking bribes and stuffing the wads of notes in his flowing gowns.

Optics are critical in leadership. So how will the Nigeria First ‘policy’ of this regime gain traction when the honchos of the administration across board – Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary – are widely perceived as being tainted. Indeed, the man on whose desk the buck of Nigeria is supposed to stop has been claimed by the US as their asset. Any barely literate Nigerian knows what it means to be described as an asset of a foreign country. How can such a person concentrate on delivering for Nigeria while under lingering threats of exposure of possible wrongdoings. The threats of exposure have become a recurring decimal and a moving target. The new date is end-May 2025. The head of the national assembly (NASS), Godswill Akpabio, assumed the presidency of the senate under a thick cloud of allegations of financial malfeasance in his earlier role as governor of Akwa Ibom state. It was in the public domain that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had a dossier on him. And were about to afford him his day in court. He has no immunity beyond that afforded him within the chamber of the senate, and yet he has not been held to account for his alleged financial crimes. Apart from being associated with controversial and suspect judgments not much is known about the head of the Judicial arm, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, beyond allegations that she may be in the no-visa blacklist of the United States. However, it’s generally perceived that many of our justices and judges hide institutional rot of the judiciary behind or even inside their black robes.

Tell me, how will a man who bought with public money a presidential jet without prior appropriation in the midst of half – a – dozen existing presidential aircraft preach about Nigeria First? If you remind me that Nigeria does not manufacture aircraft, what about the purchase of a presidential limousine, an American Escalade, about the same time. Imagine the message that would be passed if one or two of our domestic car manufacturing firms had been challenged to produce a customized and befitting vehicle for the president. That should be the standard practice for the president of a country that deludes itself with the tag of ‘giant of Africa’. Except in a few places, everybody in the government who is entitled to it drives imported and expensive Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs). The last time around lawmakers in NASS insisted on imported SUVs because, according to them, they are more durable and they can withstand the stress of Nigeria’s bad roads. If the lawmakers are not contemptuous of Nigerians, they would not have said such things publicly. But hedonists do not care especially where there are no consequences as in our country. At the end of the day the Tinubu and APC Nigeria First ‘policy’ will be: Do as I say, not as I do. Perhaps, the preceding sentence should have been the headline of this article.

AUTHOR: UGO ONUOHA

