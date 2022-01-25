OPINION: Nigeria political robbery

Politics is a thing composed of components having high take of issues upon the monumental outcome – these components are the highest cost of societies and they are: citizens, desires, weapons and knowledge. These major components can take friendship to aim peaceful result and this can be achieved through solid manipulations. None among is superior to others, even the manipulator don’t gather more strength and weight to the other.

The astonishing fact remains that none is wanting to be used by others. Plain truth comes that, if the both are not ready to cooperate, no one can be useful in making sure politics is a reasonable phenomenon. Though, politics is never regarded as a powerful tool in a society rather: wisdom and understanding. Group of people who have larger interest than the nations established the doing.

Environmental elements are ever freeminded in putting natural resources into good and better shapes with one another. But, the purpose of having more to others in a society that led into the formation has successfully introduced hatred and bitterness into the concept. This as being embraced in the monumental time must not cease to prosper until group of people taking politics as an occupation or career begin to learn the major reason to step on the earth. Love which is the major and singular meaning and purpose of life is taken away from politics. Africa and especially Nigeria could go forward to erase the concept of love as all we can see outside politics is hatred and bitterness and to the politics we can see death – why must this be so? I am ever in a black room on this. However, my powerful urge is to see these groups of people in politics doing greatly on and in love. It is to that we can gain dividend of politics.

Nigerians have been great victims of improper politics. Other nations of the world might be experiencing this, but, having the heat more to Nigerians is what I can be in doubt of. Nigerians hadly explain and define the concept of politics as we do not taste anything called “Democracy” since the creation of the independence nation per say. At least, politics after bunch of criticisms have birthed some elements having favours to discharge to the societies in minimal level. Have we gotten the elements (separation of power and check and balance) that democracy has birthed to politics in order to make it more humane? I think we haven’t. This is because; corruption, killings and betrayal taking bigger part in our very politics are not among the newest rebrand of political game. In Nigeria, our electoral processes remain deadly, our manners of governmental management is bitterly drafted, our constitution in general is the major definition of inhumanity in politics so far, the manner in which our citizens are being brainwashed to support party mandates remain exclusively indoctrinated, the maltreatment received from politicians is of close rank to death sentence, the subject of equality is only at a range of failure at all times, our responsible journalists and human rights activists are treated with bitter heart simply for standing for the well-being of the hopeless and reckless citizens; these and the host alike are the order of days in the political circle of the nation.

In my very knowledge, these unfortunate features in our government would keep progressing until we have opposite concept of politics to other nations of the world if we don’t unite together now to fight it. Yes. It is a tragic drama on our protest. We have seen through that of which we have deeply accepted how their lives and their households are the things of their priority. We must equally know that politics is not owned by set of people rather it is owned by the societies. Though, it was formed by group of people from time immemorial, but, as it is a societal-oriented phenomenon, the societies have seized it long time ago – it is only our true ignorance that is attributing it to the set of people in our nation and other nations of the world lacking this universal truth about politics. However, it was formed to open official channel to distribution of natural resources. Meanwhile, some among the developers have negative mind towards this, but, it was primarily formed for this, according to my painstaking assessment. This story in our country is another thing else. Our politicians see the good contents of formulating government as a nightmare. Should we continue to endure with their selfish-ignorance or we need to come up to show them clearly what politics is all about? Should we continue to watch them driving the nation to all times debt so we and our children and the generations ahead continue and learn how to blame our creator for our and their existence? Do we think they are more social and intelligent than us that we can’t successfully erase their functions to better manage it ourselves? These and many other questions are best to be introduced within one another only if we are ready to help rebrand our government.

I must also point out reasons to which Nigerians are afraid of one another in similar level according to social stratification. The desire to have more than others also dwell among the youths and the poor masses. We seems to ignore the concept of contentment and rudiments of the meaning of it to our societies. We can also see how the youths and the poor masses wear pride and betrayal to intimidate one another even with the collective levels that is not helping the nation neither the future of the nation. If we do not campaign against pride, betrayal and refusal of contentment, how possibly can we erase those unfortunate politicians of our time especially in our country? Our celebrities are equally fun of this – some of them are more irresponsible to the kind of unfortunate youths and poor masses we do highlight. Can we do something good and better for one another if we can manage to take power from them? There is necessity to checkmate our encouragement and strength before we take advance on that. Most necessitated thing is that, we must stand together to destroy the abuse of politics (the government). In a nutshell, we are to prostrate this with company of love. We can only build a powerful movement with love and through the means of engaging the processes with love – attributes of peace and cooperation which are the branches of love shall definitely bring the desired aims and goals of the prospective work.

We are currently approaching another general elections. Devious strategies have begun to set spaces simply to rob the poor masses of their mandates. Youths and the poor masses must learn how to dismantle these strategies if we can be free of ethnical and religious crisis and selfish interest. The worst we see in all elections is how these unfortunate politicians use youths against one another and the poor masses against one another on financial instruments. If this continue to happen or if this lead to unfortunate mandates in 2023 general elections, I think Nigeria youths and poor masses to be regarded as “unfortunate beings to themselves” is not far from truth at all. I think if we can endure of hunger of every four years intervals, nothing can happen to us within few months of electoral processes so we can hold our hunger to sensitively decide for ourselves.

We can thoroughfully research on those aspiring for positions so we choose better candidates for ourselves. We can begin to protest for direct primaries and online voting as we seek for United Nations presence in the elections. United Nations goals for the countries of the world is good and notable. Therefore, if we should commit our efforts and strengths on this and it is of good thing for the organization and her colleagues to help us, certainly, we can see our choices in the positions. We have a lot of people wishing well for the nation and our careful research would successfully fetch them out. With our endless desires on this, it is achieved and our enablement to work together with our desired candidates would surely help our nation.

AUTHOR: Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now