[OPINION] Restructuring – a converted view | Ripples Nigeria

Graffiti
[OPINION] Restructuring – a converted view
I have always looked at the issue of restructuring with consternation. I am a stickler for status quo. Let’s not shake the table otherwise we will continue to shake it at every little tremor.
My position was hinged on the erratic process of decision staking in our polity. Watchers of the Nigerian political milieu will agree that such heavy decisions are usually not taken from an outward holistic point but driven by very shallow and oftentimes near sighted prisms.
So, when the whispers for restructuring started even as early as the IBB days, I stood firmly against it. My thrust being that the issue is really that of leadership. My argument is very clear, if you do not strengthen the process from the point of leadership, no matter the level of structuring or restructuring we will still find ourselves with mud on our collective faces.
Take the state creation madness that has been our folly. From regions, to twelve states to 19 to the 36 we have today, we still find ourselves in the dark corridors of underdevelopment, corruption and debilitating poverty.
So, how a devolution of powers or resource control or even going back to the regions will lead us to Eldorado is something I really do not understand.
But this Buhari misstep has really thrown up how negative consequences of inept leadership combined with a flawed structure can actually lead to the demise of a great nation.
Leaning on a flawed but well intentioned constitution and structure, this leadership has taken nepotism, flawed appointments and obviously short sighted policies to the point where the nation is tethering on tenterhooks.
READ ALSO: Fulani herders have right to do business anywhere in Nigeria
This situation has shown just how powerful the centre is, and in the hands of myopia you get a great disservice to the rest of the nation.
This has led to a rethink of my initial position on restructuring. Power must be devolved; the states must be given a greater role in the structure and the centre pushed to a coordinating role.
Wounds have to be healed by giving all federating sides a full sense of belonging and this can only happen through empowerment.
Let the States have their tendencies and something like an equalization fund be set up and administered at the centre to bridge those States that, either due to natural geographical positioning or dearth of natural resources cannot meet its obligations.
The positive in all of these is that the ineffectiveness of the Buhari Government has thrown up more than ever before the very urgent need for restructuring.
Author: Joseph Edgar
Articles published in our Graffiti section are strictly the opinion of the writers and do not represent the views of Ripples Nigeria or its editorial stand.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay
Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74
Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...
Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia
Juventus have emerged winners of the Coppa Italia after seeing off Atalanta 2-1 in the final on Wednesday night. The...
PSG beat Monaco to win French Cup for sixth time in seven years
Paris Saint-Germain have emerged champions of the French Cup after beating Monaco 2-0 in the final on Wednesday night. France...
EPL: Liverpool into top four with Burnley win as Villa loss dents Spurs’ European hopes
Liverpool have bettered their chances of finishing in top four of the Premier League this season following a 3-0 win...
Latest Tech News
Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...
Nigeria’s CDcare launches zero-interest, pay-later platform. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s CDcare launches...