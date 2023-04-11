OPINION: Rule of terror on steroid loading

NIGERIA’s federal government of the All Progressives Congress [APC] and its enforcer, the [In]dependent National Electoral Commission [INEC] must be ruing their failure to stop by any means, fair or foul, Mr. Peter Obi, candidate of the Labour Party [LP or Elup] from being on the ballot in the February 25th presidential and national assembly elections. If the numerous youths of this country had not been on the ballot through their chosen team- Obi and Datti- Ahmad- the President, Gen. Muhammadu Buhari regime and the APC would have casually walked away with the numbing electoral heists of February 25th and March 18th. If the presidential contest had been the about the usual Peoples Democratic Party represented by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar versus Alhaji Bola Tinubu’s APC, Tinubu and APC and their collaborators would have been celebrating since March 1st when INEC awarded them the presidential trophy in the dead of the night when majority of Nigerians were sleeping. Nigerians were expected to wake up to a ‘faith accompli’ and to the phrase of ‘go to court’ by INEC and APC to the candidates and political parties who believed that they were raped and robbed.

It appears that as far as the regime and the APC are concerned, the PDP does not matter in the ongoing contest for the soul of Nigeria. The PDP is their traditional customers and they have the antidote to whatever problems they would pose in the aftermath of any election. But nothing prepared Gen. Buhari, Alhaji Tinubu and the APC for the calibrated ‘irritations’ of the ‘upstart’ LP and what they now labeled the insurgency of the many young and not too young Nigerians who rooted for an Obi presidency. They are matching the state and the awesome propaganda machinery and disinformation paraphernalia of the ruling regime, the party and the president [s]elect foot soldiers grit for grit. And this has angered the Nigerian state and the APC so much so that a resort to state violence appears to be inevitable. The ground is being prepared at home and even abroad for a possible scotch earth operation. The outcomes of the results of the 2023 elections were the first time in the last 24 years that the winners of the ruling party were fretful, irritated, uncertain, unsure, violent and threading towards fully deploying the coercive instruments of state power to bludgeon opposition parties, demurring civil society groups and skeptical ordinary folks into accepting the results of the elections that had been widely regarded as fraudulent. Ordinary folks, domestic and foreign observer groups came to the same conclusions about the elections.

But APC’s Josef Goebbels, read Alhaji Lai Mohammed, whose grandson once asked why so many Nigerians regarded him as a serial liar was in the United States of America recently to beg for the world to recognise the recent [s]elections in Nigeria and to congratulate the ruling party’s candidate who was declared the winner of the fraudulent presidential election. He reportedly approached some influential Americans to help make a pitch for Nigeria’s regime for the acceptance of a flawed election and a grabbed and snatched mandate. A lone voice spoke in support and struggled to justify how the ruling party won. They did not gain traction. Mohammed who is the minister of information and culture was also alleged to have a firm mandate from the regime to engage a lobby and a public relations firm to help fend off the global reproach that Nigeria has become in wake of what was supposed to be consequential election.

The APC regime was birthed in falsehood, propaganda, misinformation, disinformation, lies and deceit right from inception in 2015. And it must be conceded that the party and its apparatchiks were good at the tools they deployed to win elections in 2015, if winning by deceit is acceptable. But propaganda could only take you thus far in governing a diverse but not too demanding country like ours. Everything has its expiry date. It could also be that the now generation of Nigerians whose futures are imperil because of the spectacularly failed administration of the APC these past eight years have found an antidote to the lies of the ruling party.

In America, an apparently frustrated Mohammed told his listeners that the INEC deliberately shut down its server and disabled IREV, the portal that would have enabled Nigerians to monitor the results from the almost 177,000 polling units nationwide online and real-time, because hackers laid siege to the server and portal to corrupt and compromise the results. He was still spewing his lies in Washington DC when Nigerians, especially those who called themselves OBIdients [supporters of Peter Obi and Datti-Ahmad of the LP], called him out. They said Mohammed who has almost perfected the art of lying has lied yet again. They reminded the lying minister that his latest version of the February 25th industrial scale election fraud was the third to be manufactured by the regime and its comrades-in-crime. They told the junketing minister and the world that the INEC had earlier given two weak and laughable versions of why their server failed and the IREV collapsed. One indefensible story by INEC was that the systems which they had hyped prior to the elections as game-changers were afflicted by glitches. But when they were asked a simple question of how the same server and IREV which delivered seamless results of the national assembly election held same time as the presidential election suddenly failed, they went mum. To the best of my recollections, INEC has still yet to answer that simple question. The second rationalization by INEC for the fraud of that day, which was also lame and pathetic, was that their digital infrastructure was overwhelmed by the sheer scale of the nationwide elections.

They claimed that they neglected to upscale the system to withstand the shock of the traffic. The tech-savvy younger elements dismissed this claim as an after- thought. They warned that if the election management body continued with this line of argument, then ranking officers of INEC should be charged to court for sabotage. Faced with the shame of having been caught red-handed, Mohammed made a feeble attempt to eat his lies. Boxed into a corner and facing global opprobrium, Mohammed went for the nuclear option. He alleged without any shred of evidence that Obi and Datti who are in court to challenge the presidential election results, and their supporters were planning insurrection and treason. He also alleged that the ‘accused’ were plotting to upstage the regime and then install an interim government. Again, Mohammed and the APC made themselves laughing stock. The last time this country had an interim national government [ING], it was installed by a sitting military regime. Now a sitting civilian administration is foolishly suggesting that ordinary folks who are not in control of the police, the armed forces and other security agencies were plotting to install an ING. Nigeria’s secret police even said that they knew the persons behind the plot. But when challenged to name names and indeed arrest and charge such persons to court, they recoiled into their shell. We are talking about the same so-called Directorate of State Services [DSS] that has failed to deploy intelligence to arrest kidnappers who routinely and brazenly used public and open telephone lines to demand and collect millions of Naira in ransom payments from the families of their victims. The same agency has been unable, or probably they have neglected, to curb frequent killings by so-called herders in parts of the country. As we write, herders were reported to have resumed their killing spree after observing a ceasefire during the recent [s]elections.

Between 60 and 80 persons were reported killed in Benue state last week. The saddest development in the current saga arising from the recent fraudulent elections is the apparent recruitment of our only Nobel Laureate, Wole Soyinka, into the ranks of the triumvirate of evil doers and justifiers. For the first time it appears he has overreached himself. He even assumed the garb of a candidate in the presidential election and summoned the vice presidential candidate of the LP Datti-Ahmad to a one-on-one television debate. He got a humiliating answer when he was told pointedly that the only condition to accept his invitation was that he would commit to bring the man he was fronting for, Tinubu, to partake of the debate. There will be no need to recount the pillorying he has received from equally enlightened folks from across Nigeria. Prof. Soyinka has been thoroughly demystified with his not too ennobling past utterances and activities dug up and pasted all over the social and conventional media. With APC’s lying merchants and their proxies in the battle for the soul of Nigeria on the back foot, citizens should prepare for a reign of terror. The assurance, however, is that the troublers of Nigeria will still not win.

AUTHOR:UGO ONUOHA

